Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, The Jimmys

to

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Doors open at 5:00

Music starts at 7:00

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres served all night

Champagne toast at midnight

Hats & Horns

Info

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-848-3315
to
Google Calendar - Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, The Jimmys - 2025-12-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, The Jimmys - 2025-12-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, The Jimmys - 2025-12-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, The Jimmys - 2025-12-31 19:00:00 ical