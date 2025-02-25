The Revenger's Tragedy

RSVP

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: “He that climbs highest has the greatest fall.”

Vindici waited years to avenge the murder of his beloved Gloriana at the Duke’s hands. His arrival sets off a chain of recriminations and betrayals that needs to be seen to be believed.

Falconbridge Players presents a staged reading of The Revenger’s Tragedy by Thomas Middleton, directed by John Hendel.

“I’ll begin to stick thy soul with ulcers, I will make thy spirit grievous sore: it shall not rest, but like some pestilent man toss in thy breast.”

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
