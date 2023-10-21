Reverend Meantooth, Keith Daniel's Psycho Swamp Stomp Band

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: $7 ADV / $10 DOS

https://reverendmeantooth.bandcamp.com/track/take-my-soul

Born in the Cedar wood swamps of Wisconsin's Green Bay area.  He cut his teeth playing with local bands for over a decade.   Striking out on his own, he unearthed his sound along the cold waters of Lake Michigan.   

Armed with a kick drum, harmonica, keys, guitar, drum samples, and his voice.  He created a sound referred to as "Psycho Swamp Stomp."   A ritual in genre bending. From Delta Blues, Dark Folk;  to Industrial rock and Thrash Metal. 

Keith Daniel's Psycho Swamp Stomp music is full of heavy grooves and haunting lyrics.  Captivating fans with his necromantic live shows.

