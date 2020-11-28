ONLINE: Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

× Expand Tyler Zoller Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

press release: 2019 BMA Award Nominees The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, the greatest country-blues band in the world, have announced their next live stream on Saturday November 28, at 7pm ET. For the past 10 years, the band has played Thanksgiving weekend shows. It's a tradition with the band and their fans. Because of COVID-19 they can’t play in those same clubs this year, so they are doing a special Thanksgiving weekend live stream so they can spend this family time with their fans around the world. You can watch the live stream on Facebook https:// www.facebook.com/bigdamnband/ or YouTube https://www. youtube.com/user/ bigdamnbandofficial/. As always, they will be accepting donations, instead of holding a “ticketed” streaming show. If you are out of work and struggling to get food for your family, then enjoy it for FREE. If you are able to donate, you are asked to do so via PayPal paypal.me/bigdamnband and Venmo (@bigdamnband).

The band also just released a new single, the Merle Travis blue collar classic "16 Tons". Listen to it on YouTube here and it's available on all digital services here. T he band is led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.