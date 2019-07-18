press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host their Fourth Annual Downtown Middleton’s Shop ‘n Blues Event, on Thursday, July 18, from 7:00AM – 8:00PM. So make some plans with your friends to enjoy one of the last outdoor events of the year!

Some retailers in downtown Middleton will have sidewalk sales during the hours of 10:00AM – 6:00PM. Most restaurants will be having specials throughout the day. Starting at 2:00PM we will be closing Elmwood Avenue from Parmenter Street to Aurora Street. “Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy on harmonica”, a Blues band, will bring their musical energy to set the mood in a fenced in area in front of the Free House from 4:00PM – 8:00PM. We will supply some picnic tables but please feel free to bring your lawn chairs and the kiddos for a fun-filled evening.

Mark your calendars to join us for this fun event on Thursday, July 18th, 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM, rain or shine.