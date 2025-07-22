Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy

× Expand Christine Johnson Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys pause for a photo on stage. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys (from left): Reverend Raven, Westside Andy, PT Pedersen, Craig Panosh.

media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

Reverend Raven, The Chain Smoking Altar Boys, and Westside Andy deliver straight-up, traditional blues with smoking grooves, hot harmonica, and smooth, stinging guitar. They perform originals alongside nods to legends like Slim Harpo, Little Walter, and the three Kings. Born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, Reverend Raven has been playing the blues since 1971. After a 15-year Navy stint, he landed in Milwaukee, forging a lasting partnership with harmonica great Madison Slim. A staple at Buddy Guy’s Legends for over 18 years, he’s shared stages with B.B. King, Koko Taylor, Junior Wells, and more, keeping the blues burning bright.

FOOD CARTS: Nani & Naan Stop Fusion

DESSERT CART: Cinn City Churros

ECO-PARTNER: Beyond Plastics