Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy, Madtown Mannish Boys

Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy

media release: Ring in 2024 with Wisconsin’s humdinger swing/blues quartet! The Rev and his ensemble have consistently been in the top tier of Midwest blues acts for decades. With personal song lyrics and an easily danceable beat, the group is a fixture at clubs and festivals. With impeccable and fluid solos and backing instrumentation, venerable Madison harmonica virtuoso Westside Andy Linderman further extends the band’s excellence.

After the change of the calendar, the Madtown Mannish Boys continue the party into the Wee Small Hours with their complementary blend of vintage and contemporary blues music – showcasing the group’s vocal and instrumental versatility.

More guests may be added!