Reverse Meditation

media release: The Reverse Meditations offer a radical way to bring the difficulties of life onto the path. They will show you how to find freedom in the most unwanted experiences, including illness and death. These practices are the opposite of what we consider meditation, and vastly expand our sense of practice, and the path altogether. They represent a healthy revolution in spiritual practice that turns your understanding of meditation inside out and upside down, bringing everything onto the path. Obstacles that previously obstructed your path are transformed into opportunities that now accelerate it. By putting your meditation into reverse you’ll actually find yourself going forward. The reverse meditations nurture an indestructible ability to handle anything that life throws your way.

Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 15, Both days: 9am - 5pm CT, Promega, BTC Auditorium, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg.

General Admission: $225, Reduced Fee: $150