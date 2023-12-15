media release: REVITALIZE: Our 1st Annual Black Tie Fundraiser

Join the Black Men Coalition for an unforgettable evening at The Edgewater Hotel, located in the heart of Madison, Wisconsin as we celebrate and REVITALIZE! Get the chance to hear from our celebrity guest speakers, enjoy musical entertainment, & dance the night away! Don't miss out on this exclusive event that promises to be the highlight of the year! Mark your calendars and get ready for an evening of elegance and excitement!

6:00 PM - 6:40 PM Networking Cocktail Hour w/ Performance by Trumpeter, David White

7:00 PM - 8:40 PM Dinner & BMC Event Program

7:30-7:50 Program Intermission Performance by Wendy Indie

8:40 PM - 9:00 PM Live Auction with Geoffrey Sandler

9:00 PM - 9:40 PM Celebrity Keynote Speaker, Jeremy Meeks & Celebrity Q/A with Jamal Woolard, Brian J. White, James Hyde

10:00 PM - 12:30 AM Dancing w/ DJ Boxxx & DJ Pain1