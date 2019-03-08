× Expand Zackery Michael The Revivalists

$40.

press release:On November 9, The Revivalists will release their long-awaited new studio album Take Good Care via Loma Vista Recordings. Single "All My Friends" immediately sailed to the top of the charts upon release, hitting #1 at Triple A Radio and Top 10 and climbing at Alternative Radio with inclusion in numerous playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday, The New Alt, Soft Pop Hits, Rockin' Vibes and Indie All Stars as well as Apple Music's The A-List: Alternative.

× Expand "All My Friends" by The Revivalists

Striking, sharp, and soulful, with swaggering piano and boisterous horns, "All My Friends" introduces the band's next chapter with confidence and charisma. Marked by songwriting that is both intensely personal and also an escape, Take Good Care is brimming with sonic complexity, celebration, and catharsis. Sometimes raising more questions than answers, it is a reflection of the up-and-down journey of life that we're all on together. The Revivalists have been on an unbelievable ride where ten years of tireless hard work was unexpectedly revved up by the wrongly dubbed "overnight success" of the #1 platinum single "Wish I Knew You." Now, the band returns with a newfound depth and ambition that has brought their songcraft to a whole new level.

"Despite their wildly enhanced stature, the collective has not allowed the success to corrupt the creative ecosystem that has fostered their compelling blend of musical ingenuity and heart. ['All My Friends' is a] rollicking floor-stomper that digs into the raw core of the band's rock and folk roots that flawlessly frays the ethereal sheen..." - Billboard

"The Revivalists are enjoying their 'overnight success' ten years in..." - Forbes

"the dynamic rockers are among the hardest-working bands..." - USA Today

"...the band keeps older forms of music like blues and R&B alive, but its spirited performance also recalls a gospel revival." - NPR World Café

"...elements of just about every classic school of American music...it feels as new and engaging as it does familiar and comfortable..." - Uproxx

"... a raucous American band making big-hearted music with an ear for instant-classic hooks...a thick, soulful musical gumbo..." - Flaunt