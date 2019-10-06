press release: Fair Indigo LLC announced a partnership with The Dressember Foundation. The partnership will bring awareness and raise funds to combat the issue of human trafficking. A creative fashion show at the Brink Lounge on Oct. 6 will feature dresses crafted from discarded clothing. After the event, each dress will be auctioned online; all proceeds will go to organizations that educate, identify, rescue, and provide aftercare for human trafficking survivors.

Come early! A pop up market featuring ethically made + handmade goods from area makers and brands will start at 4pm in the main lounge and continue until the time of the fashion show.

Doors open at 4pm! Fashion show starts at 5:30pm!

$10 suggested donation at the door with all proceeds being donated to Dressember.

"We are excited to join hands with the Dressember team to help them raise awareness and prevent trafficking locally as well as at a national and international level,” says Tanya Thorson, President at Fair Indigo. "Over 30 million women and girls around the world are affected by this modern-day form of slavery every year.”

"The Dressember team is thrilled to partner with Fair Indigo--and so many others," says Blythe Hill, Founder of Dressember-- "for an event focused on collaboration and ethical fashion. The shocking reality is that 98% of apparel workers do not earn a living wage, and 75% of apparel workers across the world are women. Now more than ever, it's crucial that we draw collective attention to the importance of buying + wearing ethically produced apparel.

Join us as we change the conversation and show why ethical fashion is worth investing in."

Stacy Imhoff, Fair Indigo's designer and social media marketing manager, reached out to Dressember in April to propose the fashion show. In addition to believing in Dressember’s mission, Stacy's everyday goal is to create clothing that’s more meaningful and less wasteful. She’s found designers from across the country; each will make a dress out of discarded materials. So far, close to 20 designers have signed up for the challenge!

Fair Indigo is a sustainable + ethically made clothing brand founded in 2006 in Madison, Wisconsin. Living by the motto “Forever in Fashion,” Fair Indigo’s clothing is timeless, minimalist, ethical, and will endure beautifully for literally years, using premium fibers like organic Pima cotton.

Dressember is a nonprofit organization that started in 2013 to help raise awareness + funding for anti-trafficking initiatives worldwide. The dress represents a symbol of freedom and power; a flag for the inherent dignity of all people.

REVIVE web page: fairindigo.com/revive

REVIVE Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/881276645564837/