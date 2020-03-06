press release: Much more than your typical a cappella group, ReVoiced has captivated audiences worldwide, bringing their charismatic and distinct personalities together to create an unforgettable experience. Its members have received countless vocal accolades, performing on Broadway and television shows like American Idol and The Sing-Off. They've raised over $60,000 for music education programs across the country and have expanded their community outreach by partnering with Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization that promotes awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. True to their roots, ReVoiced strives to make music that makes a difference.