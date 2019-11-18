Revolution in the Air: SDS in the '60s to DSA in the era of Trump

press release: The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Presents: Max Elbaum, writer and activist

“Lessons from the 1970s-1980s Left”

Monday, November 18, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White, 600 N. Park St.

“Building a United Front: Multiracial Organizing in the Age of Trump”

Wednesday, November 20, 6pm, Communication, 2645 Milwaukee St.

MAX ELBAUM has been involved in peace, anti-racist and radical movements since joining Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) in Madison, Wisconsin in the 1960s. Through the 1970s and 1980s he was active in then-widespread efforts to build a new U.S. revolutionary party as a leader of one of the main organizations in the New Communist Movement. He is the author of Revolution in the Air: Sixties Radicals Turn to Lenin, Mao, and Che. Previously the editor of CrossRoads, he is currently an editor of Organizing Upgrade.