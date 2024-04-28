RSVP for Revolutionary Love

media release: There is still time to register to join YWCA Madison on Monday, April 29 from 1-4 pm at the Monona Terrace to learn about the Revolutionary Love Compass and be guided by Valarie Kaur in practice with how to engage with it in building movements for justice. Valarie is a renowned civil rights leader, filmmaker, lawyer, best-selling author, and innovator. This will be a unique opportunity to explore this important invitation to cultivate love for Ourselves, Others and our Opponent as we connect in intergenerational and multi-racial community across various movements for justice in Madison and Wisconsin.

Valarie burst into global consciousness when her Watch Night Service address went viral with 40 million views worldwide. Her question — “Is this the darkness of the tomb — or the darkness of the womb?” is now a mantra for people fighting for our future. To learn more, and to hear directly from Valarie about how Revolutionary Love can shape our movements for justice, you can watch her TED Talk on the three lessons of Revolutionary Love in a time of rage, or any of her many other thought provoking offerings.

This afternoon of in-person practice will include musical performances by Sonny Singh, storytelling, guided meditations, and facilitated dialogue to deeply reflect with other participants. Valarie will also be available after the event to sign copies of her book See No Stranger.

The General Admission Ticket Price is $75 , and discounted ticket options and scholarships are also available. The Collective Ticket option is a chance to attend the event at a discounted rate of $50 per person for people coordinating, registering, and paying together in groups of 10. There are also discounted tickets for Youth to be able to attend with the support of a chaperone. Scholarship tickets are also still available.

To learn more about the event and get registered please visit the event page at: https://revolutionary-love- valarie-kaur.eventbrite.com/

Deadline to Register: Sunday, April 28, 2024

YWCA Madison is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all people. For information about this important work, go to www.ywcamadison.org.