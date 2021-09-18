Rezurec, Maestranza, Supa Friends, DJ Dash Dub

media release: $10ADV / $12 DOS

Presented by Everything Productions (Everythingproductions.net). Proceeds donated to NAMI Wisconsin and Journey Mental Health Center.

Mental illness touches the lives of so many. Join us to support those affected and help people realize as its been said "It's ok not to be ok."

Rezurec Bio:

Born and raised in New York, Brooklyn bred, from Arab ancestry representing the underground through deep, and condensed sentences in order to spread understanding of freedom for the human conscious as I pray to free myself.

Maestranza Bio:

Maestranza is the brainchild of guitarist Nathan Relles and bassist Austin Bond. They feature a rotating cast of local musicians playing a curated blend of originals and covers from a diverse range of styles.

Supa Friends Bio:

Supa Friends is a hip-hop group founded in Madison, WI, in 2017 by five emcees; Soup The Fifth The Master Plan, Al D, SooDoNiM, Tyrel the Well Treated, Maruchan Chef; and Hardface the Pilot, the group's in-house producer. Supa Friends were founded with the purpose of creating a unique, diverse, fun brand of Hip Hop that blends the styles and influences of the individual members to form something entirely new and experimental.

The story of Supa Friends began long before the moniker was adopted, with the various members of the group meeting through several Madison-area arts & music programs, where they spent years practicing their craft and honing their skills, together, and as individual artists. It was through these arts programs that the members of the group began collaborating, experimenting, and sharing a lot of their personal influences, laying the foundation for what would become Supa Friends.

Beginning in 2017, the six Madison-based artists took on the task of curating and organizing the Unite Open Mic, a monthly, inclusive outlet aimed at fostering young Hip Hop talent in the Madison area, providing local artists with an opportunity to hone their skills and share new material they were working on with a supportive crowd of Hip Hop fans. It was at this monthly event that Supa Friends began to evolve, developing the stage presence and a fun, vibrant style of Hip Hop that has become their trademark. It was these early days that helped mold the six members into Supa Friends.