press release: Join the resident quartet of our award-winning HeartStrings® program at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 12 in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall for a recital that is free and open to the public. The Rhapsodie Quartet includes our co-concertmaster Suzanne Beia, principal violist Christopher Dozoryst, principal cellist Karl Lavine, and violinist Laura Burns. United in mission, the members of the quartet create a fusion of talent, passion, and heart in their performances.