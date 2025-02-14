× Expand Katrin Talbot Madison Symphony Orchestra's Rhapsodie Quartet.

media release: Experience the healing power of music…

The resident quartet of the Madison Symphony's award-winning HeartStrings® program, the Rhapsodie Quartet includes our Co-Concertmaster Suzanne Beia, Principal Violist Christopher Dozoryst, Principal Cellist Karl Lavine, and violinist Laura Burns. United in mission, the members of the quartet create a fusion of talent, passion, and heart in their performances. Join us at the WYSO Center for Music — it’s FREE and open to the public!