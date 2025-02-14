Rhapsodie Quartet
WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Katrin Talbot
Madison Symphony Orchestra's Rhapsodie Quartet.
media release: Experience the healing power of music…
The resident quartet of the Madison Symphony's award-winning HeartStrings® program, the Rhapsodie Quartet includes our Co-Concertmaster Suzanne Beia, Principal Violist Christopher Dozoryst, Principal Cellist Karl Lavine, and violinist Laura Burns. United in mission, the members of the quartet create a fusion of talent, passion, and heart in their performances. Join us at the WYSO Center for Music — it’s FREE and open to the public!