Rhapsody Creates

Google Calendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00

Rhapsody Arts Center, Verona 1031 North Edge Tr. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Join us at Rhapsody Arts Center and work with artist Annie Gillaume-Gantz to create your very own holiday gifts! Participants are encouraged to bring their own upcycled materials in addition to items that will be provided at the workshop. Grades 1+

View more events here: rhapsodyarts.org/create

Info
Rhapsody Arts Center, Verona 1031 North Edge Tr. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Kids & Family
608-848-2045
Google Calendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rhapsody Creates - 2018-12-08 10:00:00