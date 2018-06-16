press release:

Saturday, June 16, 2018, 6:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ annual gala, Rhapsody in Bloom, has been a summer tradition for almost 30 years! In the late 80’s, this outdoor garden party offered guests a picnic basket dinner and dancing under the stars well after midnight!

From its humble beginnings, Rhapsody in Bloom has evolved in many ways; elaborate plated dinners, lavish florals, top-of-the-line entertainers, exclusive auction packages, and fun themes. Through the years one aspect has remained the same - a shared love and desire to support Madison’s award-winning public gardens.

Full Experience Reservations: 6:00-11:00 p.m. @ $95 /person

Late Night Reservation: 8:00-11:00 p.m. @ $55 /person