media release: Rhapsody & Rose is the acoustic duo of Kat Rhapsody and Benjamin Rose, two-thirds of award-winning Madison rock band Kat and the Hurricane. Playing stripped-down renditions of the band's songs, plus a mix of other original music and pop/rock covers, Rhapsody & Rose's harmonies tug at the heartstrings and lift spirits.

Recent Music from Kat & the Hurricanes: Their debut full-length album, Got It Out, was released in late 2024. It's a cathartic record blending pop-punk, indie-pop, and alternative rock that touches heavily on mental health and healing.

Local Accolades: The band has taken home multiple awards from the Madison Area Music Association, including Pop Album of the Year and Song of the Year for their hit single, "Caffeine & Alcohol".

https://katandthehurricane.bandcamp.com