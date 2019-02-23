Rhea Olivaccé
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert. Free.
Rhea Olivaccé, soprano and faculty member at Western Michigan University, will present a recital featuring African American art songs and Negro Spirituals as well as music inspired by and infused with folk music worldwide. Her master class will give undergraduate and graduate voice majors an opportunity to share her expertise and skills.
Info
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music