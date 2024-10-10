RHS Checklist and Evaluation Guide for Cities & Villages, and How to Make Your Community More Friendly to People of Color

media release: Please join us for our next Regional Housing Network (RHN) meeting on Thursday, October 10! Learn about two new RHS resources for Dane County Cities and Villages. We will discuss the new “RHS Checklist and Evaluation Guide for Cities & Villages” that includes strategies and action items identified in the RHS they can use to inventory and assess municipal housing activities for solving the housing crisis.

The second part of the program will feature the first presentation in a new RHS series on racial equity and housing, “How to Make Your Community More Friendly to People of Color.” Addressing racial disparities in housing and homeownership was identified as a top priority in the Regional Housing Strategy. Other presentation topics for the series will address how residents can be successful new renters and homeowners, and support for property managers.

Presenters include Theola Carter, Dane County Manager of Policy and Program Improvement, Office of Equity and Inclusion, and Olivia Parry, Dane County Senior Planner.

﻿Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/94310243246