press release: Are you ready to “Rhumba????” The Rainbow Project will celebrate 37 years of service and thirteen years of salsa at their annual “Rhumba 4 Rainbow” gala in the Varsity Hall Grand Ballroom at UW Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison on Friday, October 6th, from 7:00 pm to midnight. The public is invited to enjoy Latin music by Grupo Candela, a live Salsa floor show, dancing and contests, silent auction, Extra Mile Community awards and refreshments for advanced ticket donations of $40 for general seating, $75 VIP, or $100 VIP Premier Floor seating. Since 1980 Rainbow Project therapists have provided services for approximately 11,400 young children (infants – 10 years) and over 11,000 adult family members/caregivers who have been traumatized by family/community violence and/or neglect, natural disaster, grief/loss, alcohol/drug abuse, and mental illness.

What has become an audience favorite every year is the Celebrity Dance Challenge, where local celebrities are paired with a dance professional in a “Dancing with the Stars’ type competition. This year’s list of contestants includes:

❖ Saira Anwer, NBC 15 Reporter/Weekend Anchor & Charles Michaels, Arthur Murray Madison

❖ Michelle Carolla, WMSN FOX 47 News Main Anchor & Jeremy Basile, Fred Astaire Dance Studio West

❖ Rachel Werner, Brava Asst. Editor & Josh Gilchrist, Tempo Dance Studio

❖ Joe Daguanno, Director of Group Digital Sales at Mid-West Family Marketing & Sarah Cubbage, Arthur Murray Madison

❖ Kymtana Woodly, Madison Police Department Detective & Adriel Herrera, Fred Astaire Dance Studio West

❖ Michael Flores, Madison Fire Department & Samantha Trinidad, Tempo Dance Studio

Detective Woodly, who is participating for the third year in a row, stated, “I participate in Rhumba because I love to dance and I wanted to help an organization that does so much for children, families and the community. As a detective who has worked sensitive crime cases in the past, it’s nice to know that there is an organization such as the Rainbow Project that helps children and families re-build their lives after traumatic events.”

The Madison Police and Fire Departments have also made a dance challenge deal for a friendly “wager” to show their confidence in each of their representatives’ competitive salsa dancing ability. The wager payout is sure to be fun and full of surprises!

Rhumba also features a professional Salsa dance floor show, featuring nationally renowned performers including:

❖ Uriel Garcia & Vera Rowe (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) - Six time World Salsa Champions

❖ Carine Morais & Rafael Barros - 2016 World Salsa Champions, Four time World Salsa Champions

❖ Natasha Silva (San Diego, California) - 3rd time World Jr. Salsa Champion & Jonathan Ibarra

❖ Salsabrositas, Milwaukee

Rhumba 4 Rainbow is a celebration of the hard work, determination and the success of children overcoming incredible odds. For more information and to order “in advance” tickets and parking permits, visit the Rainbow Project’s website at: therainbowproject.net or call (608) 255-7356 ext. 310.