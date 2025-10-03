The Rhythm Boys
to
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us Friday, October 3rd for an evening of German-style food and beverage. With a beer in one hand and a pretzel in the other, enjoy live music from The Rhythm Boys.
Don’t miss our Oktoberfest menu offering traditional German treats. More details coming soon!
This event is FREE and open to the public with food and beverage available for purchase.
Info
Music