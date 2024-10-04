The Rhythm Boys, New Glarus Jodler Club
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: It is Oktoberfest on The Grand Plaza. Join us Friday, October 4 for an evening of German-style food and beverage. With a beer in one hand and a pretzel in the other, enjoy live music from The Rhythm Boys and New Glarus Jodler Club.
This event is free and open to the public with food and beverage available for purchase.
