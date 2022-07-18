Rhythm Kings, Madison Music Foundry

press release: See the Rhythm Kings for FREE at Concerts at McKee! Be sure to mark your calendar for the third Monday of June, July and August for this lively party in the park. Bring a picnic and a bottle of wine or have dinner and drinks at one of our many food carts and brew carts available to serve you at the concert. Food and drink carts open at 6pm along with Madison Music Foundry youth bands and headliners begin at 7pm.