Rhythm on the River

press release: Join us Saturday, August 24, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. along the Rock River in Fort Atkinson. This years theme is "Fort's Rockin' Rewind," which includes rock music from the '70s and '80s and also, '80s inspired kids crafts. Enjoy an evening of music, dancing and food at this end-of-summer celebration for all ages.

Plan on having dinner with the "Taste of Fort" featuring a variety of menu items from your favorite local spots. Kicking off the night's entertainment is Fort Atkinson's own Altar Boy Picnic, followed by local legends Flashback with Wade Root and Apex.

Admission is free and open to the public. Beverage tickets and food available for purchase.