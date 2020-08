press release: Hy-Vee will be selling slabs of cooked ribs for $15 each. A portion of sales, August 28-30, will be donated to the Madison Links to support educational programming and scholarships.

Madison Hy-Vee on East Washington Ave., Fri 4-7 pm; Sat & Sun 11-5 pm

Hy-Vee Fitchburg and West Side locations, Fri & Sat ONLY, 4-7 pm.