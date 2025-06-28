Rice Rodeo Company

media release: Get ready for the wildest ride of your life at the Professional Rodeo. Join us at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, for a heart-pounding experience you will never forget. Watch as fearless cowboys take on the toughest bulls in the biz, showcasing their incredible skills and bravery. Don’t miss out! Secure your spot today and save money by purchasing your tickets in advance. All tickets general admission bleacher seating, adults only $20 in advance (compared to $25 at the gate) and tickets for ages 5-15 just $10 (versus $15 at the gate), you’ll save while ensuring quick entry when the gates open at 5 PM. Get $5 off advance tickets when you buy before June 27th at 11:45 PM. Tickets could sell out, so grab yours now!