ONLINE: Rich Bauman

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast concert: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Following CDC recommendations, state and local mandates, the Coffeehouse's physical space at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center continues to be closed to group events. So we are bringing you a live or prerecorded concert each Friday as we continue to support folk music in our community, for the performer s and for those who love listening to folk music, both standards and original songs.