ONLINE: Rich Baumann, Ali Jackson, John Duggleby

press release:Wild Hog in the Woods presents this Friday at 7:30pm: Songwriters in the Round

Rich Baumann, Ali Jackson, John Duggleby

Madison songwriters will trade songs and display their distinctive musical talents. Recorded April 5, 2019. Streaming at wildhoginthewoods.org/video/ index.html this Friday evening. This concert was recorded April 5, 2019.

Rich Baumann can play fiddle, guitar and other instruments. He does a beautiful job on his own songs and traditional tunes.

Ali Jackson Both Ali Jackson, a young and talented songwriter reflects emotion and invokes images of memories in her songs.

John Duggleby Frequent Wild Hog performer John Duggleby writes and performs songs from many genres including folk, rock, country, world and “eclectic.”

WHEN: This Friday, April 3, 2020. Link available at 7:30pm.

More at www.richbaumann.com and johnduggleby.com