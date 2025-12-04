Rich Baumann, Dave Schindele, Tom Kastle, Mary Worley, Prentice Berge
to
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Sing Along with us as we celebrate the Birthday (Nov. 29) of Singer/Songwriter Stan Rogers. We’ll be handing out song sheets so that you can sing along with all your favorite Stan Rogers songs. Come for the fun. Feel free to bring along a snack to share. As usual, we’ll have lots of coffee, hot water and tea, our vending machine for drinks, and will have cheese and snacks to share, too.