Rich D'Amore, Olivia Witt, Siyang Sun, Glenn Widdicombe

press release: Groove Roulette is producing a comedy showcase at The Harmony Bar and Grill on Friday, October 15.

Hosted by Glenn Widdicombe; featuring Olivia Witt and Siyang Sun and with Rich D'Amore headlining.

Doors at 8pm. Show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $7

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/ events/440801240689003

Groove Roulette is a music series created by Glenn Widdicombe where four musicians from four different local bands come together and improvise unique and original music for a couple hours.

Originally called Random Jam Band Generator, the show was staged as a house party based in Milwaukee, WI back in 2017. Come 2020, Groove Roulette created a live stream version of the show to highlight the skills of individual musicians who are active in Madison's and Milwaukee's music scenes. It managed to create paid work for local performers during 2020-21's gig-sparse economy.