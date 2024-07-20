Rich D'Amore, Vanessa Tortolano, Joshua Buckhaulter
Brothers Three Bar and Grill 614 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Jesse Chieffo
Rich D'Amore on stage at Comedy on State.
Rich D'Amore
media release: A great NO COVER showcase at one of Madison's hidden gems on the eastside! Come grab a table and enjoy some of the Wisconsin area's best comedic talented. Organized by local comedians, Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe
Featuring: Vanessa Tortolano, Joshua Buckhaulter, with 2024's Madison's Funniest Comic: Rich D'Amore headlining!
**No reservations or seat registration prior to event. Seating is first come first serve