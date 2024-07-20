Rich D'Amore, Vanessa Tortolano, Joshua Buckhaulter

Brothers Three Bar and Grill 614 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: A great NO COVER showcase at one of Madison's hidden gems on the eastside! Come grab a table and enjoy some of the Wisconsin area's best comedic talented. Organized by local comedians, Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe

Featuring: Vanessa Tortolano, Joshua Buckhaulter, with 2024's Madison's Funniest Comic: Rich D'Amore headlining!

**No reservations or seat registration prior to event. Seating is first come first serve

