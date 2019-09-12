press release: September 12, 8pm (doors at 7) Richard Buckner, suggested donation $25, get tickets here https://undertowshows.com/ collections/all-upcoming- shows/products/madison-wi- september-12

Thanks to the awesome people at Undertow for bringing Richard Buckner back to the basement, you can get tickets through the above link. My absolute favorite shows of his are the unplugged ones he's played here.

There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. You can still park on the side streets but allow a little extra time to find a spot. If you park on Ellenwood or Duncan off of Mendota there's a little path up to MacArthur Court which leads right to my door.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.