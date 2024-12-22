media release: Join area Farmer Richard Cates as he shares stories from his family farm experiences ‘growing’ memories, cattle, and a land ethic. Cates will discuss the family’s generational journey, drawing from her new memoir, “A Creek Runs Through This Driftless Land: A Farm Family’s Journey toward a Land Ethic”. Just in time for Holiday gift giving, Cates will be signing copies of his book from 10 AM to 2 PM in the Willy St. Co-op West Community Room. At 10 AM and 1 PM, he will share stories about the challenges and successes of transitioning farm operations into restorative, regenerative, and perennialized agriculture and developing a more harmonious relationship to the land and all that lives there, past and present.