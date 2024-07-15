× Expand Richard Ely A colorful artwork.

media release: Richard Ely‘s colorful torn and cut paper artworks are on display now through August 31, 2024 at Capitol Lakes retirement center, 333 West Main St., Madison. The artwork is displayed in both the Atrium and the Henry Street Cafe. The Atrium is open 8–5 Monday–Saturday. The cafe is open 8-10:30 and 11:30-1:30 Mon-Sat. An artist talk is scheduled for 7:00 pm August 21.

To view more of Richard’s artwork, visit facebook.com/LandscapesOfWonder.