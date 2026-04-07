× Expand Richard Ely An artwork by Richard Ely.

media release: Richard Ely art exhibition at UW Hospital, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, running from April 7-30, located at the Hospital Main Entrance Gallery E5/2. From the entrance, walk straight ahead and take the first right. 30 torn and cut paper artworks (and one watercolor) will be displayed along the wall immediately to your right. All artworks will be for sale.

A Reception will be held Thursday, April 16, 5:30-7:30 and will include light refreshments served in the nearby Clinics Lobby area. The nearest public parking facility is the UW Hospital Visitor’s Parking Ramp, directly across from the main entrance. A fee is required.