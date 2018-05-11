Richard Hildner Armacanqui
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Now managed by Madison Music Collective (MMC), with Nick Moran as producer, the inDIGenous JAZZ series of free original music concerts continues to be a highly desirable gig for our local musicians. All concerts will be held in the 3rd floor Community Room at Madison Public Library’s central branch, starting at 7:30 PM.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music