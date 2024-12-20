Richard Hildner Armacanqui Quartet

media release: Canopy Sessions. 6-8 pm.

Kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of Madison’s most unique spots: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians.

$12 - General Admission (ages 13 & up); $10 - Olbrich Member (ages 13 & up); $6 - Child (ages 6-12); Free - Child (ages 5 & under)

Peruvian guitarist Richard Hildner Armacanqui’s newest project seamlessly blends his native music with a variety of jazz styles to form a unique sound featuring Andean, Afro-Peruvian, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. One of Madison’s most unique and exciting new Latin bands from masters who brought us Golpe Tierra and Acoplados.