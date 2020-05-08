ONLINE: Richard Hildner

press release: ALL Live from Home feat. Richard Hildner, Friday, May 8, 7:00pm

Richard Hildner Armacanqui grew up playing Peruvian Andean guitar styles with his uncles. He then studied Jazz under the mentorship of Theloneous Monk's saxophonist Paul Jeffrey. He has also studied and played extensively with one of the leading world exponents of the Afro-Peruvian cajon, Juan ‘Cotito’ Medrano, and studied with the legendary Afro-Peruvian guitarist/bassist/composer Maestro Carlos Hayre. Along with playing with his Afro-Peruvian Jazz group Golpe Tierra and Acoplados Latin Jazz Project, he loves to play solo acoustic guitar and interpret melodies and rhythms from across Latin America.

Please help support our local musicians by giving generously directly to musicians performing online in lieu of ticketed concerts while we're staying safe at home. Richard's tip jar information will be provided.