Richard J. Davidson & Cortland Dahl
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Wisconsin Book Festival, presented in partnership with Humin and the Tergar Meditation Community of Madison.
In a world pulling our thoughts and emotions in so many directions, Born to Flourish offers a way to turn stress and anxiety into clarity and calm. Renowned neuroscientists and contemplative teachers Richard J. Davidson and Cortland Dahl bring us a powerful program rooted in decades of research from the Center for Healthy Minds and the non-profit Humin. Focusing on four transformative practices, they bring us key tools to help train our brains to overcome depression, despair, and loneliness.
- Awareness: Learn to be fully present with your emotions so that you can embrace all of life’s ups and downs.
- Connection: Grow meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging by cultivating kindness and appreciation.
- Insight: Learn to know yourself through self-inquiry, so that you can break free from old narratives.
- Purpose: Connect with your core values and guiding motivation to create clarity and make sound decisions.
We are all born with a natural ability to flourish, but that ability needs to be trained for us to live a thriving life. The good news is that only a few minutes of practice each day makes a measurable difference. With actionable steps and inspiring stories, Born to Flourish helps you integrate these practices effortlessly—whether you’re commuting, doing chores, or simply lying in bed.
This is a call to embrace life’s chaos and tap your inner strength. For anyone seeking to enhance their mental health and overall well-being, Born to Flourish will light a way forward.
