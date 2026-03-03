Richard J. Davidson & Cortland Dahl

media release: Wisconsin Book Festival, presented in partnership with Humin and the Tergar Meditation Community of Madison.

In a world pulling our thoughts and emotions in so many directions, Born to Flourish offers a way to turn stress and anxiety into clarity and calm. Renowned neuroscientists and contemplative teachers Richard J. Davidson and Cortland Dahl bring us a powerful program rooted in decades of research from the Center for Healthy Minds and the non-profit Humin. Focusing on four transformative practices, they bring us key tools to help train our brains to overcome depression, despair, and loneliness.

Awareness: Learn to be fully present with your emotions so that you can embrace all of life’s ups and downs.

Learn to be fully present with your emotions so that you can embrace all of life’s ups and downs. Connection: Grow meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging by cultivating kindness and appreciation.

Grow meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging by cultivating kindness and appreciation. Insight: Learn to know yourself through self-inquiry, so that you can break free from old narratives.

Learn to know yourself through self-inquiry, so that you can break free from old narratives. Purpose: Connect with your core values and guiding motivation to create clarity and make sound decisions.

We are all born with a natural ability to flourish, but that ability needs to be trained for us to live a thriving life. The good news is that only a few minutes of practice each day makes a measurable difference. With actionable steps and inspiring stories, Born to Flourish helps you integrate these practices effortlessly—whether you’re commuting, doing chores, or simply lying in bed.

This is a call to embrace life’s chaos and tap your inner strength. For anyone seeking to enhance their mental health and overall well-being, Born to Flourish will light a way forward.