Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride
Reynolds Park 810 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Group neighborhood bike ride!
The Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride honors Richard's legacy of bike riding and service. We will ride as a group from Reynolds Park to Tenney Park, where new bike racks have been installed in his memory. At Tenney Park, snacks will be available, TLNA memberships and renewals available, and all the neighborhood swag you could hope for!
*Rain date Sunday September 12
