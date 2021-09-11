Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride

Reynolds Park 810 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Group neighborhood bike ride!

The Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride honors Richard's legacy of bike riding and service. We will ride as a group from Reynolds Park to Tenney Park, where new bike racks have been installed in his memory. At Tenney Park, snacks will be available, TLNA memberships and renewals available, and all the neighborhood swag you could hope for!

*Rain date Sunday September 12

Info

Reynolds Park 810 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
Recreation
Google Calendar - Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride - 2021-09-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride - 2021-09-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride - 2021-09-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Richard Linster Memorial Group Neighborhood Ride - 2021-09-11 13:00:00 ical