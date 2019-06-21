Richard Sleder
Barnes & Noble-East Towne #1 East Towne Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: For all the avid cyclists in Madison, join us as Richard Sleder discusses his book, Cycling Prolifics in Life at 10,000 Miles. This expose recounts Sleder's passion for cycling and the health and environmental benefits that come from this choice. Richard will be joining us from 6-9 p.m. with a presentation, Q&A, and book signing.
