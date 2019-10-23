Richard Thompson

Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 23-24, 7:30 pm

(2017 pick) Do you like stellar guitar playing, expressive singing, ace songwriting and a sharp wit to match? Then you likely are very familiar with Mr. Thompson, a founder of British folk rock legends Fairport Convention who has crafted an incandescent songbook as a solo artist (and with former musical and life partner Linda Thompson) since the early '70s. The uninitiated should plan to be wowed at this two-night stand in downtown Stoughton.