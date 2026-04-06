Richard Wiegel (album release)

× Expand photo: Kristy Larson; graphics: Jim Wildeman Richard Wiegel and guitar. Richard Wiegel

media release: Come celebrate the release of Richard’s latest album “Driftless Blues.”

Richard has been a presence for over 50 years in the Wisconsin music scene, and has just released his fourth solo CD, "Live in Mazomanie." His solo style leans more on country blues and the Piedmont style of fingerpicking, and in performance pulls songs from his solo CDs along with four original CDs by his band The Midwesterners. Richard has won song of the year twice from the Madison Area Music Awards, once for "Richard's Rondo" on 'Wiegel Room', and once for "Pecatonica Mud" on The Midwesterners CD 'Pecatonica Mud.'