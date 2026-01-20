× Expand photo: Kristy Larson; graphics: Jim Wildeman Richard Wiegel and guitar. Richard Wiegel

media release: Richard Wiegel has been a force in Madison music since 1968. First with legendary bands The Bowery Boys and Clicker, then in the '80s with Johnny & The Hawaiians, and starting in 1991 until now his current band The Midwesterners. Richard has released eight albums, five with The Midwesterners, and three solo records. His solo style leans more on country blues and the Piedmont style of fingerpicking. In performance Richard pulls songs from both his solo CDs and more roots rock selections from The Midwesterners. Richard has won song of the year twice from the Madison Area Music Awards, once for "Richard's Rondo" on Wiegel Room, and once for "Pecatonica Mud" on The Midwesterners CD Pecatonica.