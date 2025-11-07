Richard Wiegel, Staff Infection
Mazomanie Community Building 9 Brodhead St., Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
media release: Another in a series of solo shows at Mazomanie Music Conservancy, Several years running now it's one of my favorite shows to play. The band Staff Infection (teachers) go on at 6 and I go on at 7:30. By donation with homemade food and also beer available for purchase.
