Richard Wiegel, Staff Infection

to

Mazomanie Community Building 9 Brodhead St., Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

media release: Another in a series of solo shows at Mazomanie Music Conservancy, Several years running now it's one of my favorite shows to play. The band Staff Infection (teachers) go on at 6 and I go on at 7:30. By donation with homemade food and also beer available for purchase.  

Info

Mazomanie Community Building 9 Brodhead St., Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
Music
to
Google Calendar - Richard Wiegel, Staff Infection - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Richard Wiegel, Staff Infection - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Richard Wiegel, Staff Infection - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Richard Wiegel, Staff Infection - 2025-11-07 18:00:00 ical