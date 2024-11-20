media release: Richland | Irene Lusztig | USA | 2023| 93 minutes

Richland, Washington, is proud of its heritage as a nuclear company town and proud of the atomic bomb it helped create. It was built by the US government to house the Hanford nuclear site workers who manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for the Manhattan Project. Richland offers a prismatic, placemaking portrait of a community staking its identity and future on its nuclear origin story, presenting a timely examination of the habits of thought that normalize the extraordinary violence of the past.

Free for Members, $7 for Nonmembers