Rick Glassman

7 pm on 3/27 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 3/28-29. $25.

media release: A Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Glassman’s notable credits include a leading role in Bill Lawrence’s NBC ensemble sitcom “Undateable” as well as playing Harold Ramis in David Wain’s National Lampoon biopic, “A Futile and Stupid Gesture”. He also wrote, directed, and starred in an award-winning five-episode series “The Sixth Lead”, based on his experience starring on Undateable.

Glassman can also be seen and heard on his weekly podcast “Take Your Shoes Off”, whose guests include Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Marc Maron. Thanks to its three-camera, creatively edited YouTube format which includes live-action animation, The Economist has called it “…one of the most ground-breaking podcasts in the last 75 years”.

Other TV credits include a recurring role on Paramount Network’s “Nobodies” produced by Melissa McCarthy, FX’s “The Comedians”, produced by Billy Crystal, Comedy Central’s @Midnight, and Adam Devine’s “House Party”.